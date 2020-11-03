1/1
Randy M. Brensinger
Randy M. Brensinger Randy M. Brensinger, 65, of Centre Twp., passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Mary E. (Lau) Brensinger. They were married on June 27, 1976 and celebrated forty-four years of marriage. Born in Greenville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mark M. and Mary H. (Binner) Brensinger. Randy was a 1973 graduate of Blue Mountain High School. He was the second generation owner and operator of Edenburg Welding, Hamburg. Randy was a hard worker and enjoyed what he did. He was a member of Twin County 4-Wheelers. Randy enjoyed going on cruises, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Michael A. Brensinger, Hamburg; and Daniel M. Brensinger, husband of Stacey (James) Brensinger, Edenburg; four grandchildren: Claire, Grant, Alyssa and Adam; one step-grandson: Trevor Schlachter; and one step-great-granddaughter: Callie Schlachter. Randy is also survived by one sister: Brenda Watkins-Hirsch, widow of Charles Hirsch, McKeansburg; three sister-in-laws: Karen Kelly, widow of Doug; Barbara Findling; and Kathie Sievert, widow of Steve; three brother-in-laws: Barry Lau; Harry Lau, husband of Cindy; and James Lau, husband of Flo; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister: Rita Witkus; nephew: Tim Witkus; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: George and Carol Lau; and brother-in-law: John Lau. A memorial visitation with the family will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901 or Reading Railroad Heritage Museum, 500 S. 3rd Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
