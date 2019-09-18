Home

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Randy Miller Obituary

Randy L. Miller, 63, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Sept. 17th in his residence.

He was the husband of Carol L. (Wyckoff) Miller. Born in Reading, he was the son of Richard and Anna

(Snyder) Miller, Shoemakersville, Pa. He belonged to the Hillside Playground Assoc. and the Washington Fire Co., Reading.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are

daughters: Melissa Urban, Andrea Gonzalez, Kristen M. Musser, Nicole Moyer, all of Reading; brothers, Richard J. Miller, Reading, Pa.; Rodney Miller, N.J.; sister, Susan Kupp, Shoemakersville, Pa.; 13 grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Interment will be private. CRAMP HUMMEL

Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of

arrangements. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
