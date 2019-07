Raquel Corniel Dominguez Alvarez, 54, of Temple, passed July 22nd in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Anthony Alvarez Sr.

Born in Dominican Republic, she was the daughter of the late Rafael Corniel and Lijia Dominguez.

She is also survived by six children, two brothers and four grandchildren.

Viewings will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and

Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. in Henninger Funeral Home Inc. Interment will be in Laureldale Cemetery.

