Ray A. Hensel Ray A. Hensel, 86, of Perry Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. He was the husband of E. Suzanne (Aulthouse) Hensel, to whom he was married for sixty-four years. Born in Grant, Iowa, he was the son of the late Frank and Lillie (Johnson) Hensel. Ray was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa. Ray was music teacher at Schuylkill Valley Elementary School for twenty-six years. He was also a licensed taxidermist, operating from his residence in Perry Twp. Ray was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Mark F. Hensel, and his wife, Bonnie, Northampton; Thomas R. Hensel, and his wife, Melanie, Elizabethtown; and one daughter: Sally A. (Hensel), wife of Todd Babcock, Athens, PA; and four grandchildren: Craig Babcock, Kristen Babcock, Megan Hensel and Michael Hensel. Ray was predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 1001 James Drive, Suite B-34, Leesport, PA 19533. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
