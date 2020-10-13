1/
Ray A. Hensel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray A. Hensel Ray A. Hensel, 86, of Perry Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. He was the husband of E. Suzanne (Aulthouse) Hensel, to whom he was married for sixty-four years. Born in Grant, Iowa, he was the son of the late Frank and Lillie (Johnson) Hensel. Ray was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa. Ray was music teacher at Schuylkill Valley Elementary School for twenty-six years. He was also a licensed taxidermist, operating from his residence in Perry Twp. Ray was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Mark F. Hensel, and his wife, Bonnie, Northampton; Thomas R. Hensel, and his wife, Melanie, Elizabethtown; and one daughter: Sally A. (Hensel), wife of Todd Babcock, Athens, PA; and four grandchildren: Craig Babcock, Kristen Babcock, Megan Hensel and Michael Hensel. Ray was predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 1001 James Drive, Suite B-34, Leesport, PA 19533. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved