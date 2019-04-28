Ray L. Hausman, 83 years, of

Breinigsville, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Twp.

He was the husband of Gloria M.

(Hoffman) Hausman for 65 years in March. Born in Upper Macungie Twp., he was a son of the late

Howard E. and Alma S. (Gresley) Hausman.

He had been employed as a machine operator at Stroh's Brewery for 25 years. Ray had also worked at the former Freeman's Dairy for 21 years. He was a member of Ziegels Lutheran Church in Breinigsville. Ray was a member of the former Seipstown Grange for many years. He was a

member of the police auxiliary.

Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather and

great-grandfather. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle,

playing cards and most of all spending time with his family. Ray will be missed by many.

Survivors: Loving wife, Gloria; daughters: Linda Wetzel, of Mohrsville; Marie Nitterour, of Kutztown; and Jodi, wife of Steve Schiffert, of New Tripoli; sons, Terry and fiancé, Jen Esterly, of New Tripoli; and Clarence and wife, Linda, of Breinigsville; sister, Jean Daughton, of Coalport; sister-in-law, Elva Hausman, of Chesterfield, Missouri; brother-in-law, Thomas Evans, of Kempton; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brothers: Charles, Herby and Kenny; sister, Betty J. Evans; and grandson, Christopher.

Services: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, at Ziegels Union Church, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd., Breinigsville, with the Rev. Andrew Meckstroth officiating. Visitation on Monday, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Keller Funeral Homes Inc., 1018 Church St., Fogelsville, and 10 to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ziegels Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at above address, 18031.



