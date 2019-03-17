Ray Albert Heist, 99, formerly of West Reading, and of Sencit Towne House,

Shillington, passed away March 13, 2019, in Reading Hospital. Ray was the oldest

resident at Sencit.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine

M. (Heller) Heist.

Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Charles Albert and Esther (Impink) Heist. A graduate of West Reading High School in 1937, Ray also attended

Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute. Ray worked in many capacities and various

companies over the years. His first job was at Breneiser Tobacco, Reading, followed by a 30-year stint at Textile Machine Works. He worked for Fuller Brush Company, the Western Berks Water Authority and spent 21 years working part time for West Reading Drug Store. He retired many times but always seemed to go back for more work.

He was a West Reading Borough Councilman for four years in the 1960s. A man of many interests, Ray was an avid Scrabble player, bicyclist (riding his bike until the age of 93), tennis player, hiker and swimmer. He was a long-time member of the Reading Public Museum and was a

former member of Bethany Lutheran Church, West

Reading, where he served on church council. Ray

volunteered over 6,694 hours in laboratory services at Reading Hospital where he gave of his time until the age of 96. He was named the 2013 Berks County Outstanding

Super Senior Volunteer Citizen of the year.

Ray had four children: Paul William Heist, deceased;

Allen George Heist, Phoenixville; Mary Ann Heist, Sinking Spring; and Timothy Charles, married to Lois Heist,

Reading. There are three grandchildren: John Paul Estep; Brandon Heist, married to Lucy Potter; and Matthew Brown; and one great-granddaughter, Natalie Potter Heist.

He was predeceased by six siblings: Paul Russell Heist, Woodrow Wilson Heist, June Virginia (Heist) Young, Charles "Teenie" Melvin Heist, John "Jack" Tyrus Heist and Theodore "Ted" Irvin Heist.

A celebration of Ray's life will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, with a visitation from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Reading Public Museum, 500 Museum Road, Reading, PA 19611. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



