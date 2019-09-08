|
Ray Plymyer, M.D., 90, passed away June 16, 2017, and his wife, Gloria (Tobias) Plymyer, 92, passed away July 23, 2019.
Ray and Gloria were longtime residents of Whitfield, having relocated to Cary, North Carolina, in 2015. They were both members of Advent
Lutheran Church, West Lawn. Their devotion to each
other, their family and enjoying life was an inspiration to others. They were married December 26, 1948.
Ray was the son of the late Sargent and Edith Plymyer. Ray was a graduate of Wilson High School, Penn State
University and George Washington University Medical School. He served his residency in internal medicine at the University of Michigan. He spent many years in private practice as an allergist in Reading, retiring in 1992.
Gloria was the daughter of the late Robert and Edith
Tobias. Gloria was a graduate of Wilson High School and the Reading Hospital School of Nursing.
They were the proud parents of three children: Kate (Ron Strohl), Homosassa, Florida; Robert (Jeff Schuchart), Tucson, Arizona; and Dr. Matthew, Cary, North Carolina. They are also survived by three grandchildren: John Wojtowicz, Mark Wojtowicz and Bailey Plymyer; as well as great-grandchildren, Tobias and Anya Wojtowicz.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14th at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Friends may call between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial is private.
Contributions may be made to the Reading Hospital Foundation at https://reading.towerhealth.org or by mail at Reading Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16052, Reading, PA 19612.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019