Ray Rhoads Sr.
1929 - 2020
Ray L. Rhoads, Sr. Ray L. Rhoads, Sr., 91, of Pricetown, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Tower Health, Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA. Born June 30, 1929 in Rockland Twp, he was the son of the late Lottie M. (Angstadt) and Willard B. Rhoads. His wife of 61 years, Vunnie V. L. (McAbee) Rhoads, passed away on December 28, 2015. Ray served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for over 20 years for several companies and also worked for 27 years for Eckerts Produce. He attended school in Rockland Twp and was a 1947 graduate of Kutztown High School. He was a proud supporter of the Ruscombmanor Fire Company and enjoyed woodworking. Ray is survived by his children, William K. Rhoads, husband of Denise Rhoads, Ephrata, Ray L. Rhoads, Jr., husband of Ellen Rhoads, Palmerton, Davilyn M. Rhoads-Wentzel, Whitehall, Marvis A. Rhoads, Pricetown, Thomas J. Rhoads, husband of Sharliene Bowers, Ruscombmanor Twp and Vanessa M. Stoudt, Virginia. Ray is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, Ray was preceded in death by his son, Robert D. Rhoads, his great-grandson, Everett Wentzel and by his siblings, Mary, James and John. Funeral Services for Ray will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. Burial will follow in New Jerusalem Cemetery, Rockland Twp. A viewing will be held for Ray on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The family would appreciate flowers. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Ray and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
