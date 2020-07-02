Ray W. Bortz Ray W. Bortz, 86, of North Falmouth passed away peacefully at home on June 28 after a long illness. He was the husband of Doris A. (Swavely) Bortz. He will be terribly missed by his 4 children, Bradley Bortz, Karla Bortz, Brian Bortz and Karen Bisienere along with her husband Michael Bisienere. He also leaves behind his 3 grandchildren, Ellysia Moreis along with her husband Joshua Moreis, Leanne Amorim and Katelyn Bortz who affectionately called him Poppie. He had two great grandchildren, Tyler Moreis and Desmond Amorim DeYoung. He was predeceased by his 3 brothers, Richard, Robert and Dan. He had several nieces and nephews, his sister in law and mother in law all from Pennsylvania. Ray was born in Reading, PA to Ruth Ann and Ralph Bortz, deceased. He and his wife Doris A. (Swavely) Bortz were neighbors and wed in 1960. They just celebrated their 60th anniversary on April 14 of this year. He graduated from Mount Penn High School in 1952. Ray joined the Air Force in 1952 and made it his career. He retired in 1978 as Chief Master Sergeant with 25 years of service. He earned a Bronze Star during his time. He was stationed all over the USA and also in Germany where he was able to explore many countries with his family including France, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein and Holland. He fell in love with Cape Cod while stationed at Otis Air Force Base serving with the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron and decided to make it his home upon his retirement. He loved boating, fishing and shell fishing. He was a man of strong faith. A generous man, he always helped out too many charities to name. He felt blessed in his life and wanted to help the unfortunate. He played the piano and loved music. He had killer dance moves! You just couldn’t help but like him, he loved to laugh, play games, bowl and was a diehard Red Sox fan. His entire family will miss him terribly as he was the life of the party. For online guestbook and full obituary, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com
