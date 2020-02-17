|
Ray L. Wien, Jr., 89, of West Lawn, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was the husband of Gloria E. (Perry) Wien, who passed away Nov. 2, 2015. Ray, a son of the late Ray L. and Theresa V. Wien Sr., was born in Reading. He is survived by three sons: Ray L. Wien III, Robert H. Wien and Brian K. Wien, husband of Diane; and two grandsons, Mitchell and Benjamin Wien. He was preceded in death by a son, Terry L. Wien; and a brother, Richard C. “Dixie” Wien. Ray was a 1947 graduate of Wilson High School and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, having served during Korea. He had a 36 year career as a power plant draftsman at Gilbert Associates before retiring from Philadelphia Suburban Corp. Post retirement he owned and managed rental investment properties in Reading. He was a member of the Real Estate Investment Association. Ray was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed gathering with his family for Sunday and holiday dinners. His moral compass was based on a strong religious faith. He was a longtime active member of Advent Lutheran Church, in West Lawn. Ray enjoyed socializing and meeting people, he developed and cherished many lifelong friendships. In his younger years he enjoyed attending modified stock car races at the Reading Fairgrounds. His other interests included deep sea fishing, hunting and bowling. As a member of Green Valley Country Club, he enjoyed swimming and attending dinner dances with Gloria. An avid sports enthusiast he enjoyed following all four Philadelphia pro teams, auto racing and tennis as well as attending Wilson High basketball and football games. His other passions included trips to New York City, attending the annual Reading Jazz Fest and spending time on the water captaining his boat. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at Advent Lutheran Church, 16 Telford Ave., West Lawn, with his pastor, the Rev. Mark Rigg, officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the church. Entombment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Epilepsy Foundation www.epilepsy.com Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
