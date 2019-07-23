Rayanne Rauenzahn, 59, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away July 20, 2019 in the Thomas Jefferson Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of Jeff R. Rauenzahn and they were married for 32 years. Born in Reading, PA on May 3, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Wilber "Red" and Margaret (Mitchell) Denton.

Rayanne was a 1978 graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Reading. She was employed as a teacher's assistant for Wilson School District. Rayanne was a loving wife and a devoted mother, nonnie, sister and aunt. She enjoyed shopping, bingo, casino trips and baking cookies.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her two children, Alexandria Marie Martinez-Garcia, of Muhlenberg Township, and Fallon Lee, wife of Anthony Burke, of Hazle Township. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Anthony Burke Jr. and his wife, Julia, of Hazle Township; Gage Burke, of Hazle Township, Mia Rae, Ema Rose, Ava Martinez-Garcia of Muhlenberg Township and Matthew John and Emelia Morgan Burke, also of Hazle Township. Rayanne is also

survived by her sisters: Florence, wife of David Seivert, of Fleetwood; Verna, wife of Edward Dresch, of St. Clair; and Jacqueline, wife of David DeAngelo, of Blandon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Chester Elerick, Edward Denton and Rose Marie Livering.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00-9:00 p.m., and again on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Gift of Life: Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



