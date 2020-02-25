|
|
Raymond A. Waligorski, 59, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. He was the husband of Jean E. (Ferro) Waligorski. Born in Reading, Ray was the son of Rose A. (Sfameni) Waligorski and the late Joseph L. Waligorski. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School and then the Reading Police Academy in 1987. Ray was a patrolman for the Wyomissing Police Department for over 30 years. He loved his family; vacationing at the beach; was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings; and loved his dog Lexi and cat Taser. In addition to his wife Jean and mother Rose, Ray is survived by his daughter Taylor R. Spangler, wife of Jarrod Spangler of Ephrata; his step daughter Stephanie M. Kurowski, wife of Timothy Kurowski of Shillington; step son Anthony R. Fegely, husband of Alyssa Fegely of Shillington and his 3 step grandchildren Emily, Cassidy and Natalie. He is also survived by his sister Cynthia L. Gardecki, wife of Stephen Gardecki of Exeter Township and his nephews Ryan and Christopher Gardecki both of Exeter Township. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Julie Recher will officiate. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Saturday from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Berks County Police Hero’s Fund, PO Box 86, Temple, PA 19560 in memory of Raymond A. Waligorski. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020