Raymond E. “Ray” Baycar, 73, of Allentown, formerly of Queens Village, N.Y., passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Lori A. (Barrell) Baycar, whom he married on May 16, 2003. Born in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., Ray was a son of the late Stephen and Ruth E. (Winters) Baycar. He was a graduate of Martin Van Buren High School, Queens, N.Y., and Pace College, New York, N.Y., receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He then served in The United States Army for several months until he was honorably discharged due to medical reasons. After his time in the military, Ray became a Certified Public Accountant and worked in several firms from 1972 to 1980, including time in Hawaii. He then worked as an IRS Agent in downtown Manhattan for many years until his retirement in July 2006. Ray was a dog lover. He bred, trained and showed Flat-Coated Retrievers with his wife, Lori, whom he met while showing littermate brothers. The couple formed MeadowQuest Flat-Coats in 2003, breeding and training many dogs over the years. He was a member of the Mid-Atlantic Flat Coated Retriever Club, where he served as a Treasurer, The Flat Coated Retriever Society of America and The Allentown Dog Training Club. Ray was also a proud amateur radio operator. Known by his call sign, N2RB, he was an early Lifetime member of The American Radio Relay League since 1973. Ray was also a member of the former New York City Opera for two decades, and enjoyed photography. He and his wife attended Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kutztown. In addition to his wife, Lori, Ray is survived by his special four-legged companions: Bow, Chance, Quill and Mandy; his brother, Robert Baycar, and wife, Patricia, Virginia Beach, Va.; brother-in-law, Brian Barrell, and wife, Keni, Mertztown; nephew, Adam Barrell, and wife, Jennifer, Hudson, Mass.; and nieces, Kara and Hallie Barrell, Mertztown. Ray is also survived by two great-nephews, Andrew McCluney, Virginia Beach, Va.; and Jackson Barrell, Hudson, Mass.. In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by a niece, Virginia (Baycar) McCluney; and brother and sisters-in-law, Gregory W. and Pamela A. (Barrell) Heid. A memorial service to celebrate Raymond’s life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, with Reverend Mary Ann Hamm officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday evening, March 27, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., and again from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the service in the funeral home. The family requests contributions be made in Ray’s memory to The Flat-Coated Retriever Foundation (Boraczek Cancer/General Health Fund) c/o Mary Beth Bissig – Treasurer, 128 Glendale Drive, Burlington, IA 52601. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020