Raymond H. Buckwalter, 81, of Mohnton, passed away March 28, 2018, in his home, with his loving wife by his side.

He was the husband of Marjorie May (Sokol) Buckwalter.

Born February 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Ralph M. and Cathryn C. (Shelley) Buckwalter.

A memorial service will be held April 9th at 10 a.m. at Lighthouse Church, 105 Earland Dr., New Holland, PA 17557, with the Rev. Steven Ritchy officiating. Cremation Society of Berks County is handling arrangements.




