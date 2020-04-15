|
Raymond C. Miller, 90, of Brecknock Twp., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the husband of Doris M. (Yoder) Miller, who died November 20, 2015. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Raymond C., Sr. and Pearl (Long) Miller. Raymond worked for thirty years for Weist Sporting Goods, West Reading. He was a member of West Wyomissing Chapel. Raymond is survived by one son: Glen A. Miller, Brecknock Twp.; two grandsons: Matthew and Daniel Jones; one great-grandson: Ezra Jones; sister: Grace Rapp; and brother: Donald R. Miller. He was predeceased by his daughter: Sandra D. Jones, wife of Charles Jones, Schuylkill Co.; and one brother Paul Miller. A memorial service for Raymond will be announced at a later date. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020