CHANGE OF SERVICE SCHEDULE for Raymond E. “Ray” Baycar, 73, of Allentown, formerly of Queens Village, NY, who passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. Due to the current restrictions in Pennsylvania, a graveside service for immediate family members to celebrate Ray’s life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from Hope Cemetery, Kutztown, with Reverend Mary Ann Hamm officiating. The service will also be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home. Please submit a request to Ludwickfh@gmail.com to receive an invitation from the funeral home. A memorial gathering and luncheon will be held in the future. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA. www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.