Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
More Obituaries for Raymond Funck
Raymond Funck

Raymond Funck Obituary
Friends and relatives have been informed of the death of Raymond Lee Funck, 84, of Wernersville, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at StoneRidge Towne Center, Myerstown. Born September 20, 1935, in Harrisburg, he was a son of Raymond and Ethel (Jones) Funck. He was retired from Redner’s Markets in Sinking Spring. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his children, Gary L. Funck; Donna M., wife of Nevin Benedict, of Newmanstown; sons, Richard T. and Gregory A. Wagner, of Reading; grandchildren: Dustin Funck and Justin, Ryan and Austin Benedict; his sister, Pauline, wife of Robert Bortz, of Reading; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers: Kenneth, Daniel, Terrance and Dennis Funck. Graveside service, with military honors, were held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
