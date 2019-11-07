|
Raymond “Scott” Hendel, 65, of Gibraltar, passed away peacefully into the night on November 6, having lived his life in his own unique way. Born in Reading, Scott was one of the five sons of John and Carol (Leach) Hendel, of Lincoln Park. He is survived by his mother, Carol; and four brothers: John, David, Timothy and James. He was a 1971 graduate of Wilson High School and later attended Lincoln Tech where his love of tinkering with electronics and circuit boards resulted in a career in engineering. He retired from AT&T, and enjoyed other interests as varied as repairing pipe organs, installing solar panels and playing the bass. For years, he played music with John King, Rick Cataldi, and other local talents. Most of all, Scott was a family man and along with Lori, raised two great kids, Lauren Elizabeth Hendel and Michael Scott Hendel, and his wife, Tarryn Hendel. The family thanks all health care professionals who worked with and cared for Scott. We will all miss him terribly. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Graveside service to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charity of your choosing. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019