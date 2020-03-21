|
US NAVY World War II Raymond J. Hoster, 93, of Fleetwood, passed away Sunday, March 15 at Lebanon Veterans Hospital, Lebanon, PA. Full Obituary at www.johnpfeeney.com A Visitation will be held 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at Feeney Funeral Home. A Religious Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at the funeral home. The service will be Web Broadcast starting at 12:45 p.m. on Monday with a video presentation of his life on our website, address below, available on any computer or smart phone. Religious service will be broadcast at 1 p.m. You can speak directly to the family from 12 noon to 1 p.m. by calling 610-685-1943. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Veteran’s Making a Difference 2412 Spring St West Lawn, PA 19609. Interment with US NAVY Honors will be at 2 p.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park Mt. Penn, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, web broadcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com. When in our website, click on obituaries then on his name, then scroll down to activate webcast.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020