Raymond J. Hoster, 93, of Fleetwood, passed away Sunday, March 15th, at Lebanon Veterans Hospital, Lebanon, PA. Born in Reading, PA on September 12, 1926, a son of the late Grace (Giebel) and Ruben Hoster, he was the widower of Virginia (Schmeck) Hoster who predeceased him in 1997. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 1st class in WW II. and he worked as a Mechanic for the City of Reading. he liked miniature golf and watching Nascar Raymond is survived by two step daughters, Darlyn Haas, of Reading, PA; Lorraine M, wife of Ted Lash, of Reading, PA; a step son, John H. Reinert, husband of Darlene Reinert, of Blandon, PA. Two sisters, Gloria Monde and Catherine Bender. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren Raymond was predeceased by a son, Raymond J. Hoster, Jr., a stepson Patrick J. Reinert, 2 brothers Robert and Leroy Hoster and a sister Betty G. Krick A Public Viewing will be held 12 PM to 1 PM on Monday, March 23rd at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA. A Religious Service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, March 23rd at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA. For those who desire not to come to the funeral for health reasons, The visitation and service will be WEB BROADCAST starting at 12:45 PM on our website, address below, available on any computer or smart phone. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Veteran's Making a Difference 2412 Spring St West Lawn, PA 19609. Interment with US NAVY Honors will be at 2 PM at Forest Hills Memorial Park Mt. Penn, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, web broadcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020