Raymond K. Donahoo Raymond K. Donahoo, 93, widower of Doris J. (Reynolds) Donahoo, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown. Born in Centralia, Illinois, he was the son of the late Wilma (Puffer) Donahoo and Raymond G. Donahoo. Raymond was a 1944 graduate of Centralia High School. He then joined the Army and served in the Philippines during World War II. He worked for the Railroad for many years before working at Wesner’s Pest Control as an exterminator until retiring in 1991. After retiring, he volunteered then worked part- time for Addus Adult Day Care in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He took up golf at age 70 and loved playing every chance he got. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who had a wonderful sense of humor to the very end. He was an avid Centralia Orphans fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. Surviving are one daughter, Dana, wife of Robert Eichert; one granddaughter, Adriane, wife of Shawn Dutkiewicz; one grandson, Matthew Eichert, husband of Patricia; two great-grandchildren, Elle and Isla Dutkiewicz; one sister, Karen, wife of Larry Finney; two sisters-in-law, Onie Reynolds and Dolores Donahoo and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Marjorie Kirkland and her husband Keith and also Doris Davis and her husband Richard; brothers-in-law, Jack Reynolds and Julius Reynolds; nephews, Shawn Brown and Kelly Donahoo and niece, Regina (Donahoo) Reid. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Boyertown Area Multi-Service, 200 West Spring Street, Boyertown, PA 19512 Morrell Funeral Home, Boyertown, PA and Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home, Centralia, IL are in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Centralia. A memorial service will be held in Centralia at a later date. Special thanks to Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care and Caring Hospice for all their love and support.



