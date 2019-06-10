Raymond D. Kissling, 85, of Bernville, passed away Friday, June 7th, in Penn State St. Joseph Hospital.

Raymond was married to the late Gloria M. (Balthaser) Kissling, who passed away April 30, 2008.

Raymond was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bernville. Raymond was employed for many years as a crane operator for the former Dana Corp., Parish Division, in Reading.

In earlier years Raymond was very involved in BARA, Bernville Area Recreation Assoc. Raymond was a former scout master at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. Bass fishing was a passion of Raymond's. He loved to go bass fishing and was a member of the Bass Masters.

Surviving are two children, Keith R. Kissling, husband of Cynthia Kissling, and Kathy A. Oberly, wife of Durk R. Oberly, both of Womelsdorf. There are five grandchildren: Lindsay, Taylor and Michael Kissling, and Jason and

Hanna Oberly. Also, there are thirteen great-grandchildren. There is a brother, Gene Kissling.

Raymond is predeceased by two children, Wendy D. Kissling and Randy L. Kissling.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14th, at

1:00 p.m., in the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Bernville, with Reverend Karen Althouse officiating.

A viewing will be held on Friday, from Noon until 1:00 p.m.,

in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Haags

Cemetery in Bernville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens

Evangelical Lutheran Church, 537 N. Main St., Bernville, PA 19506.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



