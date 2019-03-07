Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Kulp.

Raymond L. Kulp, 82, of Greenwich

Township, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in his residence.

He was the widower of Sandra S. (Gottfried) Kulp, who died December 27, 2011.

Born in Limerick, Montgomery County, he was a son of the late Raymond H. and Jenny E. (Swenson) Kulp.

Raymond was a member of Zion's Union Church,

Maxatawny. He honorably and faithfully served his country as a member of Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

Raymond was a self employed dairy farmer, operating Kulp Dairy Farm on Hottenstein Road. He was a member and former president of the Pennsylvania Young Farmers Association. The Kutztown Jaycees named Raymond an outstanding area farmer at one time. Raymond enjoyed bowling and shooting pool.

Survivors: daughter, Sharon Kulp-Wosczyna, wife of

William J. Wosczyna, Allentown; son, Kevin R., husband of Jeryl L. (Williams) Kulp, Kutztown. Other survivors include a sister, Laura (Kulp) Seip, Leesport; and a brother, Gene, and his wife, Pat Kulp, Virginville. There are four

grandsons: Brett M. Kulp, Derek W. Wosczyna, Ryan R. Kulp and Aaron J. Kulp.

Memorial services to celebrate Raymond's life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., from Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street,

Kutztown, with Reverend Jeffrey J. Butz, officiating. Friends may call Monday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the

funeral home. Private burial will take place in Berks

County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.




