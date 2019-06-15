Raymond E. "Beat" Miller, 82, son of the late Mary Maslar and Zenith Miller, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Reading Hospital following a two day illness.

He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Karlene Miller, who died in 2005; and his sister, Leona Spyridon.

Ray is survived by his children: Stacey Miller, Scott Miller and Kim Montag, spouse Timothy Hills; grandchildren: Brittany Gantz, Ryan Gantz and Thomas Hills; sister, Sylvia Pavlonnis; nephew, Christopher Pavlonnis; and his

companion of 11 years, Lori Tarnoski.

Ray was employed as a machine operator by Dick Brothers for 35 years. He then worked for Security Guards Inc., for

eight years until his retirement. A 1954 graduate of Reading Catholic High School, he played on the varsity basketball team. Ray began bowling in 1955. Through the years he was sponsored in many championship tournaments, winning three "300" rings. He and Lori enjoyed vacations in Las Vegas, Mississippi and Atlantic City. A lifelong Cardinals fan, he followed every game and player. A special memory was a trip to St. Louis for three Cards/Nationals games and visiting the Cardinals Baseball Hall of Fame Museum.

Ray will always be remembered as a loving father,

grandfather, brother, uncle and trusted friend. His radiant smile and sparkling blue eyes brightened everyone's day.

Visitation with family and friends at Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park, Reading, PA 19605, on Monday, June 17th from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.,

followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated by Rev. E. Michael Camilli, M.S.C. Graveside service at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Guardian Angels Church, address above, or Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Funeral services entrusted to Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



