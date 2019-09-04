Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Raymond Peters Obituary

Raymond J. Peters, 73, passed away

August 31, 2019, in his Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, residence.

He was the beloved husband of Sandra Schultz-Peters, with whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Raymond A. and Virginia C. (Harter)

Peters.

He was a graduate of Reading High School and Alvernia University. Raymond was a United States Air Force veteran serving during Vietnam War. He was employed by the State of Pennsylvania as a public assistance supervisor for over 15 years, retiring in 1990.

Raymond enjoyed reading, watching bad TV shows and being at the beach. His true love was watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his two sons, Jason Q., husband of

Michelle Peters, Kenhorst, Pa.; and Colin D. Peters, Blakeslee, Pa. He is also survived by his four sisters: Carel Geist, Dawn Butler, Dona Peters and Erleen Fick; five grandchildren: Austin Peters, Jared Peters, Ashley Peters,

Geoffrey Peters and Colin Peters Jr.; and his two canine companions, Luther and Sophie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday,

September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn

Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 463, Murrells

Inlet, SC 29576 or , 610

Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
