Raymond H. Renninger, 95, formerly of Cumru Township, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was the husband of Gloria L. Renninger. Born in Honey Brook, PA, he was the son of the late Willis E. and Lily (Good) Renninger.

Raymond graduated from Reading High School Class of 1942 and was a member of One U.C.C., Kenhorst. He

belonged to the Reading Masonic Lodge #549 F&AM and proudly served during World War II in the Army where he was a 67th Field Hospital Unit 2 Medic. Raymond was the owner/operator of Renninger Auto Body Shop in Wyomissing from 1951-1985.

Surviving along with his wife, Raymond is survived by one son, Raymond H. Jr., husband of Sheila, Cumru Township; daughters, Cheryl R., wife of Lyle Neal, Cumru Twp., Bonnie R., wife of Steven Yost, West Chester; six grandchildren: Heather Bixler (Eric), Rick Neal (Melissa), Ryan Renninger (Chiara), Tara Batz (Tom), Barton Yost (Cathy), Adam Yost (Nina); and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with services

beginning at 10:30 a.m., in One U.C.C., 1730 New Holland Rd., Reading, PA 19607. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to One U.C.C., at the address above. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



