Raymond Renninger

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Renninger.
Service Information
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA
19606
(610)-376-7121
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
One U.C.C.
1730 New Holland Rd
Reading, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
One U.C.C.
1730 New Holland Rd
Reading, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Raymond H. Renninger, 95, formerly of Cumru Township, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was the husband of Gloria L. Renninger. Born in Honey Brook, PA, he was the son of the late Willis E. and Lily (Good) Renninger.

Raymond graduated from Reading High School Class of 1942 and was a member of One U.C.C., Kenhorst. He

belonged to the Reading Masonic Lodge #549 F&AM and proudly served during World War II in the Army where he was a 67th Field Hospital Unit 2 Medic. Raymond was the owner/operator of Renninger Auto Body Shop in Wyomissing from 1951-1985.

Surviving along with his wife, Raymond is survived by one son, Raymond H. Jr., husband of Sheila, Cumru Township; daughters, Cheryl R., wife of Lyle Neal, Cumru Twp., Bonnie R., wife of Steven Yost, West Chester; six grandchildren: Heather Bixler (Eric), Rick Neal (Melissa), Ryan Renninger (Chiara), Tara Batz (Tom), Barton Yost (Cathy), Adam Yost (Nina); and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with services

beginning at 10:30 a.m., in One U.C.C., 1730 New Holland Rd., Reading, PA 19607. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to One U.C.C., at the address above. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 23, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.