Raymond E. Schmieder, 73, of Shillington, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Donna M. (Keiper) Schmieder.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John Schmieder and Edith (Himmelberger) Haas.

Raymond is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He went on to

graduate from Penn State Berks and was employed by the Reading Eagle Co., working as a district manager and later as a single copy manager. After 33 years with the Reading Eagle, Raymond went to work for ARLOGIX, working in the Skip Tracing Dept. for 10 years. Raymond was a member of the Russell M. Butterweck Detachment Marine Corps League, assisting as the head of the color guard.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Holly M. Adams.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughter, Heather R. Grebe, wife of Mark, of Mohnton; and

grandchildren: Janna Sensenig, wife of Matthew, Jestin Adams, Cassidy Grebe and Joelle Adams.

Funeral Services will be held at West Wyomissing Chapel, 2055 Reading Blvd., West Lawn, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at church from 9:30-11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ehlers Danlos Society, P.O. Box 874463, Montgomery Village, MD 20886. Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



