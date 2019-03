Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Shipp.

Dr. Raymond Francis Shipp, 87, of

Maidencreek Township, passed away,

surrounded by his family, on February 28th at Penn State Health St. Joseph in Reading, Pa.

He was born on a farm on June 1, 1931, the youngest of 6 children to John Laurence and Antoinette Shipp in Hay Springs, Neb. His passion for farming as a young man set his career path.

He received his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Nebraska and his Ph.D in agronomy at

Pennsylvania State University, University Park. He served our country during wartime as a first lieutenant military police officer for the U.S. Army. In the early years of his

career he was employed with the Pennsylvania

Department of Health and the United States Department of Interior in Bangkok, Thailand, on the Pa Mong Project.

He retired after 22 years working as a professor of agronomy at Pennsylvania State University, University Park. After his retirement he and his wife Helen lived for a number of years with her family in Kahnawake, Quebec, before returning to Reading. He served as secretary for the Kahnawake United Church of Canada and as a delegate in the Waterways Presbytery of the United Church of Canada.

Ray passionately planted an over abundance of gardens on the family's land always producing an enormous

harvest. He was always a welcome sight at the church and the Golden Age Club when he show up with his boxes and bags of vegetables to pass out to eager friends and family.

Ray will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor, never knowing a stranger and for his magnificent gardens. He was affectionately known as the Mayor of Meadow Drive for his constant warm welcoming presence in his driveway. He always had seat, a joke and freshly picked

vegetables for his neighbors passing by.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, John Laurence and Antoinette; and siblings: Stanley Shipp, Lauretta

Hildebrandt, Lavera Shipp and Richard Shipp.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Helen Skye; children: Laura Humphrey-Bunn, John Raymond Shipp, Ramona Woods; his 5 grandchildren: Antonio Woods,

Alexandra Bunn, Tucker Shipp, Colin Shipp and Marcus Woods; and his brother, Lawrence Shipp, from Miles City, Montana.

The family give special thanks to John Morahan and the caring staffs of Penn State Health St. Joseph and Compasus Hospice.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10th at 2:00 p.m. from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, PA. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Meals on Wheels or The Kahnawake United Church, P.O. Box 8, Kahnawake, Quebec Canada J0L1B0.

