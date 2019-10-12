Home

Raymond T. “Sonny” Eager Raymond T. “Sonny” Eager, 62, of Womelsdorf, passed away Fri., Oct. 11, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital He grew up in Gouglersville, son of the late Raymond T. Sr. and Mildred (Blimline) Eager, and husband of 41 years to Karen L. (Morgan) Eager. Ray worked at the Bollman Hat Co. in Adamstown after high school, where he met his wife. He also worked as a mason and general contractor for various construction firms in the area. In 1991 he started his own agriculture power washing business, Ray Eager & Sons LLC, where he specialized in chicken and hog houses, dairy barns and farm buildings. Ray attended Blainsport Mennonite Church in Reinholds. He was an AMC classic car enthusiast participated in local car shows. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Ray also loved his beagles. In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by his three sons: Ray T. Eager III (Rebekah), of Narvon, Tim L. Eager (Ashley), of Reinholds, and Tom M. Eager (Hayley), of Enola; nine grandchildren; a sister, Barb Eager; and two adopted siblings, Stephanie Eager and Mike Eager. Viewings will be held Wed., Oct. 16 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Thurs., Oct 17 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569, where the funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thurs., officiated by Reverend Eric Marshall. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., Reamstown, Pa. Messages to Ray’s family may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
