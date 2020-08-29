“Buzz” Raymond E. Williams, Jr. “Buzz” Raymond Edward Williams, Jr., 83, of Robeson Township and formerly of Muhlenberg Township died August 28, 2020 in Phoenixville Hospital., Montgomery County. He was the husband of Margaret “Peggy” Louise (Weidner) Wisner, whom he spent almost 50 years with. Born in West Reading, PA on December 11, 1936, he was a son of the late Raymond E., Sr., and Audrey (Fry) Williams. Buzz attended Muhlenberg School District. He was employed with the Reading Railroad; Coca-Cola as a technician for 33 years and lastly with Reading Regulated Hunting, Robeson Township for over 20 years, where he managed sporting clays. Buzz enjoyed farming, hunting, clay shooting and riding his Harley-Davidson Trike. He is also survived by his daughter, Kim K. Williams-Hart of Reading and three stepsons: Gerald “Butchy”, husband of Gretchen Wisner of Alabama; Terry, husband of Carol Wisner of Charlotte, North Carolina and Ricky Wisner of Robeson Township. Buzz was the proud grandfather to Michele K. Hart (1977-2020); Suzanne M. Hart; Justine, husband of Terry Seidel; Ryan Wisner; Nicole Wisner; Brian Wisner; Corey, husband of Janell Wisner and Shaun Wisner (1983-1984). Other survivors include two former daughter’s-in-law: Beth Wisner, companion of Dan Stoyko and Patricia, wife of Philip Lamm. Buzz’s other survivors include five siblings: Dolores, widow of Charles Noll; Wayne, husband of Goldie Williams; Roger Williams (Deceased); Barry, husband of Susan Williams and Carol, widow of Randy Bossler. He will also be dearly missed by his dog, Bella Blu. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm in St. John’s Cemetery, 57 St. John’s Road, Gibraltar, Robeson Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com