Raymond W. Yeager, 77, of Brecknock Twp., passed away August 6, 2019, in
Christiana Hospital, Newark, Del.
He was the husband of Loretta (Smith)
Yeager. They celebrated 51 years of
marriage. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Maurice W. and Thalia B. (Whitmoyer) Yeager. Raymond served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was a Reading firefighter for over 20 years and worked at Wells Fargo Alarm
Systems for over 40 years before retiring. He served as an officer at both the
Fireman's Relief Association and the Oakbrook Fire Company and was a member of the Reading Firefighters Museum. Raymond was a regular at the
Breakfast Hut.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Scott Yeager, companion of Tara Rissmiller, West Lawn, Troy, husband of Lisa Yeager, Reading; his granddaughters:
Ashley Yeager, Lexie Yeager, Zoe Brown; his sister, Ann, wife of Doug Folk, Shillington; niece, Amelia Folk; and his mother-in-law, Katie Smith.
He was predeceased by his nephew, Damon Folk.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Yeager family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019