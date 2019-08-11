Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Yeager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Yeager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Yeager Obituary

Raymond W. Yeager, 77, of Brecknock Twp., passed away August 6, 2019, in

Christiana Hospital, Newark, Del.

He was the husband of Loretta (Smith)

Yeager. They celebrated 51 years of

marriage. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Maurice W. and Thalia B. (Whitmoyer) Yeager. Raymond served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was a Reading firefighter for over 20 years and worked at Wells Fargo Alarm

Systems for over 40 years before retiring. He served as an officer at both the

Fireman's Relief Association and the Oakbrook Fire Company and was a member of the Reading Firefighters Museum. Raymond was a regular at the

Breakfast Hut.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Scott Yeager, companion of Tara Rissmiller, West Lawn, Troy, husband of Lisa Yeager, Reading; his granddaughters:

Ashley Yeager, Lexie Yeager, Zoe Brown; his sister, Ann, wife of Doug Folk, Shillington; niece, Amelia Folk; and his mother-in-law, Katie Smith.

He was predeceased by his nephew, Damon Folk.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Yeager family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now