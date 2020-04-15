Reading Eagle Obituaries
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Raymonde Leger Obituary
Raymonde Leger, 75, of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on April 10, 2020 in the ER at Reading Hospital. Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, she was the daughter of the late Adam Leger and Lorencia Boliere. She was a self- employed merchant in the retail industry for 60 years, retiring in 2015. She is survived by her daughters, Yvrose Benoit of Shillington, PA, Margarette Olivier of Brooklyn, NY, Mimose Olivier of Brooklyn, NY , her sons, Yegor Olivier of Shillington, PA and Dimitry Olivier of Pensacola, FL. She is also survived by her sisters, Anne-Marie Leger, Marie-Claude Adelson, Gilberte Jules, her 10 grandchildren, her brother-in-law, daughters-in-laws, son-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation, viewing and funeral will be private with interment in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. Webcasting will begin at 1:30PM on Saturday, April 18, 2020. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Leger family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
