Reba M. Fellman, 97, of Wernersville, formerly of
Allentown and Fort Myers, Fla., passed away August 24, 2019, in the Phoebe-Berks Healthcare Center.
She was the loving wife of the late H. Burnis Fellman who passed in 2013. Born in Mifflinville, Pa., she was a daughter of the late George Dewey and Grace Burnetta (Aten) Henrie. Reba was a 1939 graduate of Mifflinville H.S. and a 1943 graduate of Bloomsburg University. She was a homemaker and a teacher for the Scott Twp. School District and the Danville School District before retiring.
She is survived by her children: Barry C., husband of Heather J. Fellman, Fleetwood; Sherry L., wife of Charles Stover, North Fort Myers, Fla.; Kerry A. Fellman, Millville, Pa.; her grandchildren: Heather, wife of Brian Yarborough; Leigh Sann; Benjamin, husband of Jessica Fellman;
Christian, husband of Amy Gagliardi; Caryn Gagliardi; her great-grandchildren: Madison and Brayden Yarborough, Ean Sann and Millie Fellman.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Elda M. Taylor.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday,
September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of
Phoebe Berks Village, 1 Reading Dr., Wernersville. Pastor Bradley J. Haws will officiate. Interment will follow in
Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. The family will
receive relatives and friends from 9:30-10:00 a.m., in the chapel. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Fellman family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.
