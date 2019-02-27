Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Schaeffer.

Rebecca Ann Schaeffer passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Twp.,

Lehigh Co., Pa.

Born April 24, 1982 in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of Dean F., husband of Sherri Schaeffer, of Union Twp., Berks Co., Pa., and Linda

(Hoffman) Womer, of Cressona, Pa.

Surviving along with her parents is son, Robbie Hoysock, of Pottsville, Pa.; daughter, Hailey Califf, of Pottsville, Pa., brothers, Steven Schaeffer, of Pottsville, Pa.; and David C. Schaeffer, of Minersville, Pa.; half-sister, Kandice Sonnon, of Orwigsburg, Pa.; maternal grandmother, Shirley, widow of Kenneth Hoffman, of Oley, Pa.; paternal grandmother, Brenda (Cataldi) Schaeffer, of Birdsboro, Pa.; paternal grandfather, Harold Schaeffer, of King of Prussia, Pa.

A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on

Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, Pa., with funeral service to

follow at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Gibraltar, Pa.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



