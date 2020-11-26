1/1
Regina Klumpp
Regina F. Klumpp, 95, passed away in her Shillington residence, Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Bartholomew and Alice (Blair) Slavin. Regina was a member of Sacred Heart RCC, West Reading. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who was dedicated to building and raising her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jack J. Klumpp as well as her brother John Slavin. Regina is survived by her sons, Jack J. and Mark B. Klumpp, daughter Regina Doyle, 12 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10 am at Sacred Heart RCC, 740 Cherry St, West Reading. Burial will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RCC
DEC
1
Burial
10:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
