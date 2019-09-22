|
Regina T. (Stevens) Oswell, 85, of
Mt. Penn, passed away Thursday,
September 19th at St. Joseph Medical
Center.
The wife of Nathan E. Oswell who
survived her, Regina was born in Reading on October 20, 1933, a daughter of the late Margaret (Ramer) and Phillip Stevens.
She was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C. Church, Mt. Penn. She was the owner of the former Bird In Hand Factory Outlet. She was a member of Reading Civic Opera, now the Reading Civic Theatre.
In addition to her husband, Nathan, Jeanie is survived by a daughter, Dorothy M., wife of Jason Niewiadomy, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and two sons, Daniel Oswell, husband of Barbara Oswell, of Exeter Township; and Evan E. Oswell, husband of Allis Oswell, of Pittsburgh, Pa. She is
also survived by five grandchildren: Ethan Oswell, Dayna Oswell, Nathan A. Oswell, Connor Oswell, and Emma Niewiadomy.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019