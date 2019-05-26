Reginald W. Cummings Sr., 85, of Bethel Township, Berks County, passed away

Sunday, May 19th, at home after a lengthy

illness.

He was born in Keene, New Hampshire, and predeceased by his parents, Elliott

Cummings and Clorice (Dow) Cummings.

He was the husband of Jean D. (Seibert) Cummings, who passed away April 30th, 2019. They were married 60 years.

He is also survived by a daughter, Darlene Baal,

Tulpehocken Township, wife of Frederick; sons: Douglas Cummings, Marion Township, husband of Donna, Darryle Cummings, Maumee, Ohio, husband of Sherry, and Cory Cummings, of Bethel Township, husband of Mary. He also has a grandson, Dereck Cummings; a granddaughter,

Essence McCole; and one great-granddaughter, Ebony Griffey; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by his brothers, Roger

Cummings and Clinton Cummings; and a sister, Eleanor McCreary.

Reginald retired from Dana Corp. in 1998 after 31 years of service. He enjoyed building projects with his sons, riding motorcycle, snowmobiling, most winter sports, socializing on his CB and Worshiping with his church family. His greatest pleasure came from spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be held for him and his wife Jean on Saturday, June 1st at the Mount Aetna Bible Church, 11 North Chestnut Street, Mount Aetna, Pa. Service time is 1:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Nathaniel Goyco, of Local Christian Assembly will be in charge of the service. Internment will be private and at the convenience of the family.



