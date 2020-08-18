Sister Regina Mary Rusak Sister Regina Mary Rusak, 87, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died of natural causes on Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, PA, where she had resided since 2009. Born in Plains, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Bertha Anne (Niedzwiecki) Rusak. Sister Regina Mary entered the Bernardine Order on June 26, 1962, and was in her 59th year of religious life. Sister earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Secretarial Science from College Misericordia, Dallas, PA. She served her ministry in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. as a Secondary teacher, treasurer, office assistant, attendance and support staff. Sister is survived by her sister: Rosemary Brown, West Wyoming, PA. Services and burial will be private during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at a later date, The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements.



