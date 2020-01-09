|
A feeling of warm welcome greeted all visitors who stopped by the home of Renate Lory throughout the years. An obituary in a local paper can’t possibly tell the whole story of Renate, her life and what she left behind. Renate was born in Giessen Germany in 1937 and spent early years as a child of war living among the physical, social and economic ruins of World War 2. Living through the struggles of this time instilled in her the determination to live a better life free of hunger and suffering. After leaving school at an early age to help support her family, she worked several jobs including one a few years later for the US Army on a base in a nearby town. While there, she wrote to a pen-pal - a young man going to school in Baltimore. When that man invited her to come to the United States, she jumped at the chance. Later that year the man proposed, and they were married that December a few days before Christmas, 1960. In 1963 James and Renate Lory moved to Reading, PA where they eventually purchased a house. In 1968, she proudly became an official US citizen by which time she had given birth to three boys whom the couple raised in Reading. She enjoyed oil painting, reading, singing along to music, crafts, and of course food. Friends, family and even strangers were usually offered homemade foods any time they stopped in. It was not uncommon at all in the Lory household while eating to be discussing the next meal. In the final weeks of her life, Renate was surrounded by loved ones, nature and beauty at home. She maintained her sense of humor to the end. She remembered and dreamt it seemed only of joyful things. On November 19th, Renate Lory passed away peacefully in her bed in her home of three years in Barnegat NJ. She was preceded by her husband Henry James Lory, Father Karl Scheld, Mother Lydia Scheld, and Sister Verena Arnold. She is survived by Her brother Juergen Scheld and her three sons Andrew, John and Trevor. She is also survived by the countless friends and acquaintances who were touched by her generous love and giving nature. If you are one of those people, in lieu of flowers - and in keeping with Renate’s sensibilities – please instead send flowers to someone who is important to you.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020