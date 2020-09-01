Renate Walker

Renate (Heinze) Walker, 83, of Exeter Township, passed away on Monday, August 31st, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Bert A. Walker. Born in, Reading, she was the daughter of the late Max Herbert "Herb" Heinze and Marie (Wiele). She graduated from Mt. Penn high school in 1955 and went on to attend McCann Business School. Renate had a crazy fun personality, and had a German spunk like no other. Renate was long time house manager, she then worked as a key punch operator for Reading Trust and General Battery. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Erica (Walker) Weaver; five grandchildren, Joshua, Melissa, Brett, Kirsten, and Bailey; eight great grandchildren, Hannah, Brayden, Griffin, Ryker, Aspen, Chase, Allaire, and Bristol; her brother Edmund Bender, husband of Janie; a sister Karen Kelly; three nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jacob and Peter, and a nephew. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 26 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
... "Just remember, today is everything for me and nothing for you." - Renate.