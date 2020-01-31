Home

Renza E. (Woods) Sharpley, 39, of Denver, Pa., passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in The Cancer Treatment Center of America, Philadelphia. She was the wife of Steven Sharpley. Born in West Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of Adrienne T. (Reay) Woods, of Denver, and the late William N. Woods. Renza graduated from Blue Mountain Academy and worked as a special education paraprofessional at Cocalico School District. She loved her children, family and racing. In addition to her husband, Steven, Renza is survived by her children: Kaitlyn V. Sharpley, Shillington; Ava R. Corbett, Antietam; Isabella J. Sharpley, Denver; and mother-in-law, Joyce E. Sharpley, Exeter Township. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Dunn Community Center, 4565 Prestwick Dr., Reading. The family requests white colored casual attire. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Cancer Treatment Center of America, Attn: Lung Cancer Center, 1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
