Reta Jane Frantz, age 96, of Bethel, passed away March 1, 2019, at home

surrounded by her loving children.

She was born in Black Hawk County,

Iowa, on May 27, 1922, the daughter of

Herman Grady and Alta Williams Grady, of Hudson and Waterloo, Iowa.

Reta was a 1940 graduate of Waterloo High School and furthered her education at Manchester College in Indiana, graduating in 1944 with a degree in elementary education. She shared her love of learning over a 44 year career in

education that spanned many locations and continents: Wabash, Ind., Ecuador (Brethren Volunteer Service);

Waterloo; Puerto Rico; Lower Heidelberg and

Tulpehocken school districts in Pa.

She married Caleb Hoffer Frantz on July 13, 1952, and

resided in Bethel, Pa., except for a four year period with her family in Castaner, Puerto Rico.

She was active in the community, teaching in the local school district, volunteering at the Bethel Public Library and attending Little Swatara Church of the Brethren where she taught Bible school and served as church librarian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Caleb, in 2004; and her brother, Elmer, in 1981.

Reta is survived by her four children: Irvic G. Frantz, husband of Lois, Frisco, Texas; Elman G. Frantz, husband of Janese, Chapel Hill, N.C.; John D. Frantz, husband of Priscilla, South Barrington, Ill.; Aida F. Behler, wife of Tom, Deer Lake, Pa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31

Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel, PA, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren.

Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, has charge of

arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

