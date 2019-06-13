Rhoda M. Kline, 77, of Emmaus, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp.

She was the wife of Merril D. Kline. The couple would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on September 23. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Williams) Morgan. Rhoda was a member of Faith Evangelical Free Church in Trexlertown, where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a graduate of Hamburg High School, class of 1960. Years ago Rhoda worked alongside her friend, Shirley Christman, at the Tot to Teen Outgrown Shop in Emmaus.

Survivors: husband; children: Donald M. Kline and his wife Julie, of Lake Luzerne, N.Y.; twins, Rebecca L. Swavely and her husband Tim, of Alburtis, and William L. Kline, of Emmaus; and Kevin T. Kline and his wife Keri, of Dallas, Pa.; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by siblings: Ruth M., Herbert, Thomas and William Morgan.

Services: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Faith Ev. Free Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown, PA 18106. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m., in the church. Interment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park,

Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: May be made to the church at the above mentioned address.



