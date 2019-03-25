Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhoda (Clymer) Sauder.

Rhoda M. Sauder, 83, entered peacefully into the arms of her blessed Savior on

Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Fairmount Homes of Ephrata, following declining health related to heart conditions.

She was born April 5, 1935, to the late

Martin D. and Mabel W. Clymer and was the 15th of 17

children. She is survived by her sisters: Esther Martin and husband, Benjamin, of Baker, Fla., Miriam Stoltzfus, of Carlsbad, N.M., Lois Bender and husband, Ralph, of

Harrisburg, Pa., and Catherine Holt, of Ephrata, Pa.; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Clymer, of Harrisonburg, Va.

Upon graduating from high school, she served as a middle school teacher before she married recently ordained minister James Sauder on March 1, 1955, with whom she shared 61 precious years before his passing to Glory on July 22, 2016. Both were deeply dedicated to Christ's service and were commissioned in late 1960 to overseas service by Eastern Mennonite Missions, with whom they served at various places for 30 years.

God blessed them with six wonderful children, twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Children: Vernon (deceased - 1961), Ronda Sauder Weber, married to Randy Weber, Harrisonburg, Va., James Anthony (Tony) Sauder, married to Kathleen (Oberholtzer), Philadelphia, Pa., Philip Sauder, married to Aylin (Jimenez), Miami, Fla., David Sauder, married to Ruth (Kuhn), Elizabethtown, Pa.,

Samuel Sauder, married to Janell (Nolt), Harrisonburg, Va.; grandchildren: Rachael (Weber) Tayonvskaya, Ryan Weber-Rodriguez, Reid Weber, Joshua Sauder, Daniel Sauder, Stephanie Sauder, Luke Sauder, McKenzie Sauder, Madison Sauder, Montana Sauder, Kayla Sauder, Karissa Sauder; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Both worked tirelessly side by side in evangelism, teaching and testifying of the Good News of salvation during 19 years in Gualaco, Tocoa, and La Ceiba, Honduras, and nearby countries. They continued their ministry throughout the Caribbean based in Miami (1980-84), after which they served five years in the Dominican Republic. Rhoda was able to fulfill a lifelong passion by co-authoring and editing a book about the first 30 years of the Honduran Mennonite Church titled "Surviving, Thriving & Multiplying."

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. preceded by a viewing at 9:30 a.m. at the Farmcrest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Dr., Ephrata, Pa. Following burial at Weaverland Church cemetery, friends and family are invited to return to Farmcrest to share lunch and memories together.

The family will also receive friends (viewing) on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Farmcrest from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to one of the following: Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund or Friendship Community.

The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.



