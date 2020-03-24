|
|
Richard Wayne Jarvis, 85, of Wilmore, KY went into the presence of God on March 12, 2020. In Uhrichsville, Ohio he was one of eight children born to Kyle and Alice (Wharton) Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage; a daughter, Elizabeth Wooster, wife of Timothy; a son, Stephen, husband of Susie (Lazaroff); four grandchildren; Chad Jarvis, Chelsea Jarvis, Ruth Wooster, Luke Wooster, husband of Lauren (Boyer); and one sister, Edna Mae Zwoll. Richard received a BA in history and a ThB in religion from Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy, MA; a MDiv in Biblical literature from Nazarene Theological Seminary, Kansas City, MO and a MEd from Kutztown University. He was an ordained elder in the Church of the Nazarene and pastored churches in Broad Top and Birdsboro, PA. After one year of teaching in Oley he finished his teaching career in Muhlenberg Township elementary schools. He retired in 1996 after thirty-one years of service. Richard served on the boards of Berks County Crisis Pregnancy Center, Reading, PA; Nazarene Campgrounds, North East, MD; and Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Reading, PA. He served as a volunteer missionary to countries on five continents. He and his wife facilitated Marriage Enrichment retreats along the east coast from Massachusetts to West Virginia. Softball, golf, running, and painting houses for donations were his hobbies. A Celebration of Life service will occur at the Free Methodist Church of Wilmore, KY on a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Class of '57 Scholarship Fund at Eastern Nazarene College, 23 East Elm Avenue, Quincy, MA 02170.t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020