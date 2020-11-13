Richard “Butch” A. Balthaser Richard “Butch” A. Balthaser, 73, formerly of Fritztown and Forksville, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the care of ManorCare West Reading. Born in Lower Heidelberg Township, he was a son of the late Minerva (Freeman) Balthaser. Butch graduated from Conrad Weiser High School in 1965. Retiring in 1992, he worked for many years as a groundskeeper and maintenance man for World’s End State Park. A member of the Cushion Peak Rod & Gun Club, Butch was an avid hunter, especially of deer, and fisherman. Butch will be remembered by his sister, Joan A. Leed (widow of Samuel R.) of Reinholds; brother Samuel P. Balthaser of Fritztown; nephew Jeffrey Leed (Debbie) of Reinholds; niece Jodie Johnson (James) of Wernersville; and great nephews Travis and Tyler. In addition to his mother, Butch was predeceased by his nephew, Dennis Harding. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Cushion Peak Rod & Gun Club, 180 Vinemont Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569. Services for Butch will be private at the convenience of his family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
