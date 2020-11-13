1/
Richard A. Balthaser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard “Butch” A. Balthaser Richard “Butch” A. Balthaser, 73, formerly of Fritztown and Forksville, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the care of ManorCare West Reading. Born in Lower Heidelberg Township, he was a son of the late Minerva (Freeman) Balthaser. Butch graduated from Conrad Weiser High School in 1965. Retiring in 1992, he worked for many years as a groundskeeper and maintenance man for World’s End State Park. A member of the Cushion Peak Rod & Gun Club, Butch was an avid hunter, especially of deer, and fisherman. Butch will be remembered by his sister, Joan A. Leed (widow of Samuel R.) of Reinholds; brother Samuel P. Balthaser of Fritztown; nephew Jeffrey Leed (Debbie) of Reinholds; niece Jodie Johnson (James) of Wernersville; and great nephews Travis and Tyler. In addition to his mother, Butch was predeceased by his nephew, Dennis Harding. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Cushion Peak Rod & Gun Club, 180 Vinemont Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569. Services for Butch will be private at the convenience of his family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved