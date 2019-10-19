|
|
Richard Alan Kulp, 65, of Birdsboro, died October 17, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Pottstown, he was a son of the late Elwood and Edna (Moser) Kulp. He was a graduate of Boyertown High School. Richard was employed by Doeler, Pottstown, as a skilled machinist. He later worked for Hoffman Industries in the facilities maintenance department and Dana Corporation, Pottstown, as a linesman. He was an avid motorcycle rider and loved to go fishing. Richard was a warm, caring, selfless person who helped everyone. He is survived by his son, Todd Alan (Jaime E.) Kulp, York; his sister, Ruth Matter; and his granddaughter, Rainna Starr Kulp. Richard was predeceased by his son, Justin Lee Kulp, who passed away of leukemia on September 28, 1995. A memorial service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 1702 E. Highland Ave. Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019