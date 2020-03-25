|
Richard A. Luckenbill, 55, of Bernville, passed away on March 6, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Medical Center. He was born on May 25, 1964 to Patsy A. (Rollman) and the late James H. Luckenbill in Reading. Services will be private at the request of the family Memorials in Richard's name may be made to the Friedens Church, P.O. Box 366, Shartlesville, PA 19554. Online condolences can be given at Milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com. Services are being handled by the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville.t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020