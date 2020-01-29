|
|
Richard A. Springer, 99, of Shillington, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Evelyn A. (Shiner) Springer who passed away in 1983. Born in Shillington, he was the son of the late Paul W. and Edna L. (Umbenhauser) Springer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during W.W. II. Richard retired on January 1, 1984 after 26 years of service as Supervisor of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation for the Governor Mifflin School District. Richard was a longtime driver for the Shillington Fire Company. A Past President for ten years of the former Hilltoppers in Gouglersville, he was also a former member of the First Baptist Church in Reading. Surviving is a daughter, Kathy M., wife of Douglas Sherry of Fleetwood. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Amanda Sherry and Steven Sherry. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow service at Fairview Cemetery in Shillington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or to the Philadelphia Children’s Alliance, 300 E. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19124. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020