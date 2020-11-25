Dr. Richard A. Law, Sr. Richard Alexander Law, 87, of Kutztown, PA, passed away on November 21st, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Philadelphia on April 4, 1933, to the late Charles Edward Law and Beatrice Miller, he is also predeceased by his two brothers, Edward and Joseph. Richard is survived by his wife, Gloria B. Law, daughters, Gloria M. Law, Celeste M. Law, Jocelyn Hendricks and 2 sons, Rick Law, Jr. and Christopher John Law, two grandchildren, Emmanuel Law and Alexander Law and 2 great-grandchildren, Emmanuel Law Jr. and Michael Law and many nieces and nephews. Richard completed and earned a full scholarship to Lasalle High School, Philadelphia, received a bachelor’s degree at West Chester State College, masters degree at Lehigh University and a Doctorate of Philosophy at Temple University in Philadelphia. Richard was beloved by his family, friends, coworkers and all whom he met. He will be greatly missed. Pray for us most Holy Jesus. Richard was a gentleman and a scholar. He lead all those in his care by quiet strength and example in mercy and love. A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown with Rev. Monsignor Walter T. Scheaffer as celebrant. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 9:00 am until time of mass at the church. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Richard and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
.